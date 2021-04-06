‘Project tender cartel’: MACC nabs senior government officer

KUALA LUMPUR (April 6): The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Agency (MACC) has arrested a senior official of a government agency, on suspicion of having been involved in a ‘project tender cartel’.

According to an MACC source, the 38-year-old man was detained at his house in Ampang, last night.

“The man is believed to have received bribes of RM1.2 million, involving four transactions for providing information on project specifications to syndicate leaders.

“He is also believed to have prepared bills of quantity for the projects offered,” said the source.

MACC chief commissioner Datuk Seri Azam Baki, when contacted, confirmed the arrest.

Yesterday, Bernama reported that the MACC has crippled a ‘project tender cartel’ with the arrest of seven individuals including its mastermind.

The suspects were reported to have monopolised a total of 354 tenders from several ministries and government agencies nationwide, involving projects worth a total of RM3.8 billion.

The syndicate is said to be in operation since 2014, and is also believed to have used more than 150 companies to submit tenders or quotations to the ministries and agencies involved. – Bernama