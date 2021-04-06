Sabah’s infections back to three figures

KOTA KINABALU: Sabah’s daily Covid-19 infections bounced back to three figures on Tuesday with 112 new positive cases, bringing the total to 55,234.

Local Government and Housing Minister Datuk Seri Panglima Masidi Manjun said three deaths were also reported in Tawau, Tenom and Putatan.

He said a new cluster, dubbed Belacon Cluster, was recorded in Lahad Datu on Tuesday with nine new cases which brought the cumulative total to 17 cases.

Masidi, who is Sabah’s official Covid-19 spokesperson, said the index case was a 22-year-old man who tested positive for the virus after symptomatic screening at a clinic on March 31.

He said 16 positive cases were detected through screenings carried out on 195 individuals, who were close contacts of the index case and churchgoers, whereas 137 individuals tested negative in the first screening and 42 were awaiting results.

“The index case was believed to have contracted the virus from a foreign church staff, 54, from Tawau.

“He has shown symptoms since March 25 and tested positive on April 4 through close contact screening at a clinic.”

Masidi said all positive cases under the cluster have been referred to Lahad Datu Hospital for further treatment and isolation at Lahad Datu Low-Risk Treatment and Quarantine Centres (PKRC).

Other close contacts have been instructed to undergo quarantine at PPR Sri Sepagaya quarantine centre in the district, he said.

Of the 112 positive cases recorded on Tuesday, 39 cases (34.8 percent) were detected through close contact screening, 11 cases (9.8 percent) from symptomatic screening, 50 cases (44.7 percent) from new and existing clusters and 12 cases (10.7 percent) from other categories.

Tawau registered the highest daily increase with 69 new cases, followed by Kota Kinabalu (14), Lahad Datu (12), Kunak (6) and Keningau (3).

Masidi said Kunak has been reclassified from orange to red zone, while Beluran was downgraded from yellow to green zone.

On the other hand, he said 60 Covid-19 patients have recovered or discharged from hospitals, which raised the cumulative recoveries to 54,244.

He said 549 patients were still undergoing treatment, including 238 in hospitals and 311 in public Low-Risk Treatment and Quarantine Centres (PKRC).

“There are 36 patients in intensive care unit and 13 require ventilators.”

On a separate matter, Masidi said 340 individuals have received their first dose of Covid-19 vaccine on Tuesday.

He added that 30,901 individuals have received their second dose of the Pfizer BioNTech vaccine, including 3,638 individuals on Tuesday.

Masidi also reported that two individuals in Kota Kinabalu have been issued compound by the police for not wearing face mask or not checking in via the MySejahtera application.