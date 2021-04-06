SDDMC hopes no new Covid cluster emerges from festivities

SIBU: Sibu Division Disaster Management Committee (SDDMC) hopes for no new Covid-19 cluster during the month of Ramadan followed by the Aidilfitri and Gawai celebrations.

Its coordinator Dr Annuar Rapaee advised everyone here not to celebrate with large social gatherings.

“We are doing quite okay now with number of cases reported daily in Sibu but we try to be careful not to contribute to emergence of new clusters.

“I would like to remind those in industrial sectors working in offices or other work places not to be complacent with the standard operating procedures (SOP).

“We can see many cases within three clusters namely Kampung Hilir, Jalan Sanyan and Bulatan Aman involving workplaces,” he said during a Facebook Live session yesterday.

Dr Annuar said the Jalan Sanyan Cluster has recorded 144 cumulative cases so far while the Bulatan Aman Cluster had 81 cases, and Kampung Hilir Cluster, 60 cases.

The Kampung Hilir Cluster had spread to third generation with a total of 1,925 swab samples gathered, after the cluster was first detected on March 16, he added.

He also said that a total of 6,019 positive cases were detected out of 100,444 swab samples collected in Sibu since the emergence of the Pasai Cluster between January and April 4, with 148 longhouses placed under lockdown.

“As of now, 141 (longhouses) have been released (from lockdown) and the remaining seven are still under lockdown,” he said.

He also informed that swab test for more than 500 Ramadan bazaar traders will be conducted from 9am to 1pm tomorrow (April 7) at Sibu Town Square.

SDDMC has approved Town Square Phase 2, Pelangi Food Kiosk at Kampung Nangka and Bandung Walk for Ramadan bazaars in Sibu.