Senior citizen killed after being hit by ambulance at Jalan Sri Aman/Kuching

KUCHING (April 6): A 69-year-old man from Rumah Jun in Sri Aman died after he was hit by an ambulance at KM 52, Jalan Sri Aman/Kuching on Sunday.

Sarawak Traffic Investigation and Enforcement chief Supt Alexson Naga said the man was trying to cross the road at Rapak Tepus A area when he was hit by the ambulance from the Pantu health clinic, which was on its way to Lachau following an accident there.

The area where the accident occurred was reported to be dark due to the absence of street lights, he added.

“The pedestrian suffered severe head injuries and died while on the way to Sri Aman hospital,” said Alexson in a statement yesterday.

He said the blood samples of the deceased and the ambulance driver have been taken for examination.

The case is being investigated under Section 41 (1) of the Road Transport Act 1987.