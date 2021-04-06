Sibu cafe owner loses RM76,500 to online loan scam

SIBU (Apr 6): A 30-year-old café owner who wanted to take a RM20,000 loan ended up losing RM76,500 to a non-existent online money lending company.

According to Sibu police chief ACP Stanley Jonathan Ringgit, the victim saw a money lending advertisement online on March 5 at about 8pm at her house in Jalan Wawasan here.

“She clicked on the link provided and on the next day at 10.04am she received Whatsapp messages from a man who introduced himself as Kent Lee, an agent from a money lending company called Meru One Capital Sdn Bhd.

“The victim wanted to take a loan of RM20,000 and she provided three months’ account statements to the suspect,” he said in a statement today.

Stanley said that the suspect informed the victim that she was eligible to apply for a loan up to RM100,000.

The suspect also promised the victim that her application will be approved if she took the amount, he said.

“She heeded and ended up paying a total of RM76,5000 in 25 transactions to five different bank accounts.

“She wanted to cancel her application on realising she had been cheated when she did not receive the promised money.

“The victim had lodged a police report,” he said.

The case is being investigated under Section 420 of the Penal Code.