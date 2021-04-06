Sibu’s Butterfly Garden night market reopens on Friday

SIBU (April 6): The popular night market or ‘Pasar Malam’ at Butterfly Garden here is set to reopen this Friday (April 9), said Councillor Albert Tiang.

The Sibu Municipal Council (SMC) Market and Petty Traders Standing Committee chairman said that the Sarawak Disaster Management Committee (SDMC) has been informed about the reopening of the night market.

“The council had also informed Sibu Divisional Disaster Management Committee (SDDMC) coordinator Dr Annuar Rapaee on this matter and he (Dr Annuar) advised us to inform SDMC, which we had already done.

“However, all the 164 traders in the night market will continue to operate on alternate days as before to avoid congestion inside the area.

“As usual, visitors will need to register their ‘location check-ins’ via MySejahtera or manual record, and have their body temperature taken before they are allowed into the market as part of the strict standard operating procedure (SOP) requirements to keep out Covid-19,” said Tiang.

The night market has been closed since Jan 16 following the imposition of Movement Control Order (MCO) to curb the spread of Covid-19.

Tiang added that all night market traders and those operating stalls at Ramadan bazaars would need to undergo a PCR swab tests at the Sibu Town Square Phase 1 on Apr 7, between 9am and 1pm as part of the stringent requirements to fight Covid-19 and to give customers a peace of mind.

The night market will operate from 6pm till 10pm daily.