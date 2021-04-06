Siniawan Night Market to reopen for business from April 9 – Miro

KUCHING (April 6): The popular Siniawan Night Market will reopen for business from April 9 after being closed for about two months, said Serembu assemblyman Miro Simuh.

He said the night market was closed due to the hike in the number of Covid-19 positive cases in Bau and Kuching at that time.

As a result of the closure, Miro said about 40 vendors and shop owners had been affected due to the closure.

“Due to the request from the vendors and shop owners, as well as the high demand frim the visitors for the place to resume business, we have decided to reopen the Siniawan Night Market.

“We believe the reopening of the night market will help spur the local economy,” he added.

Miro said the Bau District Office has given the green light for the night market to resume business because Bau now is classified as a Covid-19 green zone.

He, however, assured that businesses there would still strictly follow the Covid-19 standard operation procedures (SOP).

He said visitors to the night market must wear face mask, check-in using MySejahtera or write their names on the record book and scan their body temperature.

“We urge the people to give their support to the local traders by visiting the place,” he added.

Miro said for a start, they are expecting about 50 per cent of the traders to resume their business.

“According to the local Kapitan, the response from traders has been good so far with many of them are excited to resume their business.

“I hope everything will go as planned. If we can get 50 per cent of the traders to come down, that will be good enough to start with,” he said.