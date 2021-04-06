Uggah: Mandatory for community leaders to monitor, report social events to respective district offices

KUCHING (Apr 6): It is now mandatory for all community leaders (KMKK) in the state to monitor and report all social events and activities such as weddings, funerals and so on to their respective district offices, said State Disaster Management Committee (SDMC) chairman Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah Embas.

He said this new directive comes following the high number of Covid-19 cases involving social events.

“The district offices will be ready to assist KMKK by obtaining assistance from relevant agencies to ensure that existing standard operating procedures (SOPs) are complied with.

“This new directive is enforced with immediate effect,” he told a press conference today.

The Deputy Chief Minister said KMKK play an important role in keeping the local communities safe from the spread of Covid-19.

“We have also asked the community leaders to provide information and awareness advice to their respective communities on the importance of complying with the SOPs,” he said.

He said previously, SDMC had informed the community leaders to report any social events to their respective district offices but it was not compulsory to do so at the time.

“Now we’ve decided to make it mandatory because we noticed that those who had informed the district offices, the People’s Volunteer Corps (Rela) personnel would be deployed to monitor the area and make sure that all SOPs are complied with,” he said.

Recalling a recent funeral ceremony in his constituency, Uggah said the village chief had informed the district office of the event and Rela personnel were immediately stationed at the longhouse throughout the ceremony.

“With the Rela personnel on duty, they determined and arranged for the entry of people who came and paid their last respects so that physical distancing is adhered with at all times.

“They also made sure that the visitors checked in via MySejahtera or recorded their particulars manually as well as took the temperature of those present,” he said.

He acknowledged that community leaders and villagers faced problems in enforcing the SOPs at social events or activities.

“I was told recently that the clusters that cropped up of late were from social events that do not practise social distancing and SOPs.

“That is we decided to have Rela or event the police assist at these social events to make sure that the SOPs are complied with at all times,” he said.

He also reminded community leaders that they are part of the government machinery and as such, must play their role to ensure that everyone in their respective jurisdiction continue to adhere to SOPs to prevent the spread of Covid-19.

Also present were Local Government and Housing Minister Dato Sri Dr Sim Kui Hian and State Health director Dr Chin Zin Hing.