22 rounded up under Op Tapis as cops crack down on drug-related activities

KUCHING: Police here rounded up 22 persons for involvement in drug-related activities during an ‘Op Tapis’ operation carried out at three locations in the district on Monday.

Kuching deputy police chief Supt Merbin Lisa in a statement yesterday said the operation focused on Kampung Bintawa, Petra Jaya and Santubong and involved a total of 42 police personnel.

“The first operation was in the Santubong area and saw the arrest of a 30-year-old man who was found in possession of 30 packets of methamphetamine weighing about 19.67 grammes and worth RM1,967,” he said.

The second operation in Petra Jaya saw the arrest of another 30-year-old man, this time for possessing 13 straw tubes of methamphetamine and four packets of Erimin 5 pills.

According to Merbin, the methamphetamine weighed about 6.86 grammes while the pills weighed about 1.12 grammes, worth a total of RM806.

The final bust took place in two areas – Kampung Bintawa and again in Santubong – which saw the arrest of 18 men and two women aged between 15 and 45 years.

“The third case is being investigated under Section 15(1)(a) of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952, which provides for a fine of RM5,000 or imprisonment of not more than two years,” said Merbin.

He added that the purpose of Op Tapis is to combat drug trafficking and drug abuse activities, with Monday’s operation focusing on four villages here.

He also said cooperation between the police and community is crucial in eradicating the drug abuse problem.

“The community is urged to provide information if they know of drug pushing and abuse in their respective areas, so as to enable the police to take immediate action,” he said.