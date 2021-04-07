60 new Covid-19 cases in Sabah

KOTA KINABALU: Sabah recorded 60 new Covid-19 cases on Wednesday, 41 of which came from the district of Tawau alone.

State Local Government and Housing Minister Datuk Seri Masidi Manjun said that Lahad Datu recorded the second highest number of cases with eight, followed by Tuaran (4).

“Kota Kinabalu and Penampang recorded two cases each while Kunak and Keningau recorded one case each,” said Masidi in a statement.

None of the other districts recorded new cases.

Masidi, who is the state’s official Covid-19 spokesman added that no new fatalities or clusters were detected on Wednesday.

“A total of 53 Covid-19 patients in Sabah recovered from the virus,” he further said.