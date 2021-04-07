Covid-19: 1,139 new cases, four fatalities recorded on April 7, says Health DG

KUALA LUMPUR (April 7) : A total of 1,139 new COVID-19 cases and four fatalities were recorded over the past 24 hours in the country, said Health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah.

He tweeted that of the total, 1,126 were local transmissions and 13 imported cases.

He also said that there were 1,199 recoveries, taking the cumulative total to 339,067.

Dr Noor Hisham said 194 cases are being treated in the intensive care units, with 86 requiring ventilator support.

Sarawak recorded the highest number of cases today, with 332, followed by Selangor (294) and Johor (102).

Meanwhile, he said 10 new clusters were detected, of which six were workplace clusters, two community clusters as well as one detention centre cluster and one imported cluster.

The workplace clusters involved Jalan Simpang Balak and Jalan Keretapi in Selangor; Sungai Kluang Empat and Jalan Padang Benggali (Penang); Jalan Bangunan Kerajaan (Sarawak); and Persiaran Indahpura Utama (Johor).

The two community clusters were in Sungai Kawi (Sarawak) and Jalan Persiaran Putri (Johor).

The detention centre cluster was in Tembok Choh Dua (Johor) while the imported cluster was in Highline (Johor). – Bernama.