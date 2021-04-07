Covid-19: 332 new cases for Sarawak, two deaths

KUCHING: Sarawak recorded two death cases along with 332 new Covid-19 positive cases today, said the State Disaster Management Committee (SDMC).

It said the latest fatalities were recorded in Sibu, bringing the state’s Covid-19 death toll now to 116.

“Meradong has topped the list of highest number of cases in the state at 121, followed by Bintulu (48), Miri (43), Sibu (36), Kuching (24), Samarahan (13), Julau (6), Asajaya (4), Beluru (4), Daro (4), Sarikei (4), Serian (4), Sri Aman (4), Betong (3), Kapit (3), Mukah (3), Sebauh (2), and Subis (2), while Belaga, Dalat, Limbang and Tebedu districts each recorded one new case.

“The total number of positive cases in the state now stands at 18,496,” it said in a statement.

On the fatalities, the committee said the 115th death case involved a 61-year-old Sarawakian man who was admitted to Sibu Hospital after suffering from chest pains.

“An rt-PCR test was taken on March 29 after the case had trouble breathing and his test result subsequently confirmed him as Covid-19 positive on the same day.

“His condition deteriorated and he passed away on April 5,” SDMC said, adding that the victim had a history of comorbidities namely hypertension, diabetes, heart disease, and chronic kidney disease.

The 116th fatality, it said, involved an 86-year-old Sarawakian woman who was admitted to Sibu Hospital after experiencing a fever.

“The victim’s rt-PCR test was taken and she was confirmed positive on April 3. Her condition deteriorated and she died on April 6.

“She also had a history of comorbidities namely chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), hypertension, diabetes, and kidney failure,” it said.

On the new cases reported today, SDMC said only 47 individuals out of the 332 new cases had shown signs and symptoms of Covid-19 infection when screenings were conducted.

“There were also 279 cases of individuals who were instructed to be quarantined at quarantine centres,” it said.

In summary, SDMC said today’s cases consisted of 161 which were detected from existing active clusters; 114 cases from screenings of individuals with contact to positive cases; 27 cases from other screening at health facilities; and 26 cases from symptomatic individual screenings at health facilities.

There were also three Import B cases from individuals who had returned from other states in the country and one Import A case involving an individual who had returned from Taiwan.

The committee also gave a breakdown of the cases recorded in districts with Meradong’s new cases mainly traced from the newly-declared Sungai Kawi Cluster (119) and one each from screening of contacts to positive cases and screening of symptomatic individuals.

“In Bintulu, 41 cases were detected from screenings of contacts to positive cases, four from screenings of symptomatic individuals, and three from other screenings,” it said.

Miri recorded 26 cases from screenings of contacts to positive cases, while another eight were discovered from screenings of symptomatic individuals.

“The district also recorded three cases which have been linked to the Jalan Bangunan Kerajaan Cluster, two from other screenings, as well as three Import B and one Import A cases,” added the committee.

It said Sibu’s cases consisted of 11 which were detected from screenings of contacts to positive cases, 10 from other screenings, and one from screening of symptomatic individuals.

There were also 14 cases linked to three active clusters in the district namely the Bulatan Aman Cluster (8), Jalan Maju Cluster (5), and Jalan Kampung Hilir Cluster (1).

In Kuching, 10 cases were traced from screenings of contacts to positive cases, six from other screenings, five from the Kampung Binyu Cluster, two from screenings of symptomatic individuals, and one from surveillance at health facilities.

“Julau’s six cases were all from screenings of contacts to positive cases, while in Sarikei two were also from screenings of contacts to positive cases and another two from screenings of symptomatic individuals.

“In Serian, two cases have been linked to the Batu Gong Cluster, while one each were detected from screenings of contacts to positive cases and screening of symptomatic individuals,” said SDMC.

In Daro, three were detected from screenings of contacts to positive cases and one from other screenings while in Beluru, three have been linked to the Jalan Banguan Kerajaan Cluster and one from screenings of contacts of positive cases.

“Sri Aman has three cases linked to active clusters namely the Taman Vistagro Cluster (2) and Tembok Sri Aman Cluster (1) and one was traced from screenings of contacts to positive cases,” SDMC said adding that cases in Asajaya and Betong were all linked to the Kampung Binyu Cluster and Jalan Muhibbah Cluster respectively.

Mukah’s three cases consisted of two traced from screenings of symptomatic individuals and one from other screenings, while Kapit had two cases from screenings of contacts to positive cases and one from screenings of symptomatic individuals.

“All cases recorded in Subis, Sebauh, and Limbang were detected from screenings of contacts to positive cases while in Dalat, its sole case was detected from screenings of symptomatic individuals.

“In Tebedu and Belaga, both districts’ sole case were traced from other screenings,” said the committee.

On the recovery of Covid-19 patients, SDMC said 158 recovered today of which 35 were from Miri Hospital; 34 from Sarawak General Hospital (SGH); 19 from Sibu Hospital; 17 from Sarikei Hospital; 17 from the quarantine and low-risk patients treatment centre (PKRC) under Kapit Hospital; 12 from Bintulu Hospital; six from PKRC Serian; six from PKRC Sri Aman Hospital; five from PKRC Mukah; four from Limbang Hospital; and three from PKRC Betong.

“The total number of recoveries in the state have now increased to 15,087 or 81.57 per cent out of the overall cases,” it said.

SDMC also said that 3,234 patients were still being isolated and treated at hospitals and PKRCs throughout the state, with 665 being treated at Sibu Hospital and PKRC; 641 at Bintulu Hospital and PKRC; 506 at Miri Hospital and PKRC; 393 at SGH and PKRC; 278 at Sri Aman Prison PKRC; 273 at Sarikei Hospital and PKRC; 192 at Semuja Immigration Depo PKRC in Serian; 111 at PKRC Serian; 54 at Kapit Hospital and PKRC; 52 at Sri Aman Hospital and PKRC; 37 at Betong Hospital and PKRC; 26 at PKRC Mukah; three at Limbang Hospital; and three at PKRC Lawas.

A total of 406 new person under investigation (PUI) cases were also reported with 11 pending lab test results.