Covid-19: Dalat, Daro districts now ‘yellow’ zone

KUCHING (April 7): Dalat and Daro districts have turned to yellow from green status due to new locally transmitted Covid-19 cases today, said the State Disaster Management Committee (SDMC).

In a statement, the committee said one and four new cases were reported in Dalat and Daro districts respectively, bringing the number of districts under green status to only five.

The districts that remained as green zone were Telang Usan, Lundu, Pusa, Simunjan and Kabong as no local infections recorded in the past two weeks.

SDMC said there were a total of 12 districts under the red status, namely Sri Aman, Sarikei, Beluru, Samarahan, Serian, Julau, Meradong, Kuching, Kapit, Bintulu, Miri and Sibu.

Districts under the orange status were Saratok, Sebauh, Marudi and Kanowit, it adds.

For districts under yellow status, the committee said they were Dalat, Daro, Asajaya, Lawas, Bukit Mabong, Belaga, Betong, Lubok Antu, Tatau, Tanjung Manis, Song, Matu, Pakan, Subis, Tebedu, Bau, Mukah, Selangau and Limbang, totalling 19 districts.

The Health Ministry categorises a district with no Covid-19 cases as a green zone, and over a two-week period, with one to 20 local transmission cases as yellow, 21 to 40 as orange and 41 and more as red.