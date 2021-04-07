Factory worker denies murdering wife

KOTA KINABALU: A 59-year-old factory worker claimed trial in the High Court here in Kota Kinabalu to murdering his wife two years ago.

Alip Abu Bakar was charged before Justice Datuk Nurchaya Hj Arshad with murdering his spouse at a workers’ dormitory in Likas between 1.45am and 4.30am on June 17, 2019.

The alleged crime under Section 302 of the Penal Code carries the mandatory death sentence, upon conviction.

The court set May 24 for case management and the accused, who was represented by Government-assigned counsel Shahlan Jufri, is currently remanded in custody as the alleged offence is non-bailable.