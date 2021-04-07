JHEAINS to step monitoring at mosques during Ramadan

KOTA KINABALU: The Sabah Islamic Religious Affairs Department (JHEAINS) will heighten monitoring at all mosques throughout the state during the month of Ramadan.

Special Tasks Minister Datuk Mohd Arifin Mohd Arif said JHEAINS is always involved in monitoring mosques to ensure standard operating procedure (SOP) compliance.

Mosque supervisors, imam and committee in districts where congregational prayers are allowed, including Tarawih, will receive updates and instructions from time to time, he added.

“This is to ensure mosques in these districts where prayers are allowed, adhere to SOP,” said Arifin after launching the Marhaban Ya Ramadan event at Wisma MUIS here on Wednesday.

Arifin added that JHEAINS will also employ the same method to monitor those who “skip” fasting during Ramadan.

He said educating and advising will be done to serve as a reminder, before taking action in the form of enforcement.

Furthermore, Arifin said JHEAINS together with the Sabah Islamic Religious Council (MUIS) and Malaysia Islamic Development Department (JAKIM) and other religious agencies will organise new norm-friendly programmes to celebrate the fasting month.

“MUIS, as usual, will distribute aid to the less fortunate and JHEAINS will organise educational programmes as Ramadan is a month for knowledge.

“A nuzul al-Quran will also be held to commemorate the Prophet’s first revelation, as well as seminars and contests suitable with SOPs in the new norm,” said Arifin.

At the event, Arifin distributed dates to representatives of agencies involved with frontliners.

Also present were JHEAINS director Datuk Saifulzaman Sangul, MUIS chariman Datuk Seri Panglima Dr Hasbullah Taha and JAKIM Sabah branch director Norjeli Dais.