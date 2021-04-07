Man arrested in Bau for allegedly selling illegal lottery

KUCHING (April 7): Police have arrested a 41-year-old man for allegedly selling illegal lottery behind a commercial shoplot at Jalan Ong Guan Cheng in Bau around 8.25am this morning.

Bau district police chief DSP Poge Nyaon who confirmed the arrest, said the suspect had allegedly sold the illegal lottery inside a parked vehicle behind the shoplot.

“The district police’s Criminal Investigations Department observed the suspect for about 15 minutes before springing into action for the arrest,” said Poge in a statement today.

He added police also found an application on the smartphone that is believed to have been used by the suspect to sell the illegal lottery.

Also seized was a piece of paper containing numbers believed to be customers’ betting numbers and cash.

The case is being investigated under Section 4A(a) of the Common Gaming Houses Act 1953.