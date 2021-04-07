Middleman caught en route to transporting illegals to Sibu

SERIAN: A suspected human trafficking middleman was arrested by police at a roadblock in Balai Ringin at KM90 Jalan Kuching-Sri Aman early yesterday.

Serian police chief DSP Aswandy Anis said police stopped the vehicles for inspection around 4am and found it to be transporting three foreigners – two men and a woman.

“From the inspection, all three foreigners were found to be without legal travelling documents. All four including the local driver were taken to Serian Police Station for further investigation,” he said in a statement.

He said initial investigation revealed that the local suspect had earlier met with another foreigner, who happened to be the ‘agent’ for the three foreigners, at the Mile 3 area in Kuching.

“The local suspect was offered RM250 per illegal foreigner, to transport them to Sibu,” he said, adding the trio is believed to have entered the state using an illegal route in Biawak, Lundu.

The local, meanwhile, was also found to be in possession of syabu, and he later tested positive for drugs.

Aswandy said the suspect will be investigated under the Anti-Trafficking in Persons and Anti-Smuggling of Migrants Act (Atipsom) 2007 and Dangerous Drug Act 1952, while the foreigners under the Immigration Act 1959.