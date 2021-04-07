Ramadan bazaar at Sibu Town Square Phase 2 cancelled

SIBU (April 7): Sibu Municipal Council (SMC) has decided to call off the Ramadan bazaar at Sibu Town Square Phase 2 here due to the increasing number of Covid-19 cases.

Sibu Division Disaster Management Committee (SDDMC) coordinator Dr Annuar Rapaee, however, said the Ramadan bazaars at Pelangi Food Kiosk in Kampung Nangka and Bandung Walk would go on as planned.

On March 31, SDDMC approved three locations; namely Town Square Phase 2, Pelangi Food Kiosk at Kampung Nangka and Bandung Walk – for Ramadan bazaars.

“SMC has allocated 50 stalls for the bazaar at Sibu Town Square Phase 2 but only 20 traders have submitted their application.

“It is also one of the reasons SMC decided to cancel the bazaar at the location,” Dr Annuar said during a Facebook Live streaming earlier this afternoon.

Based on a slide as shown by Dr Annuar during the session, SMC allowed existing and new food traders to operate in front of their houses during the Ramadan month.

The council also required traders to provide MySejahtera scanning at their stalls to enable contact tracing for Covid-19.

Responding to a question from a viewer, Dr Annuar said that traders at Pelangi Food Kiosk and Bandung Walk must comply with the standard operating procedure (SOP) for Ramadan bazaar operation.

Swab test for more than 500 Ramadan bazaar traders was conducted from 9am to 1pm at Sibu Town Square earlier today.