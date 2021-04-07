Ramadan bazaars not allowed this year – Masidi

KOTA KINABALU: Ramadan bazaars will not be allowed to operate this year, said State Local Government and Housing Minister Datuk Seri Masidi Manjun.

Masidi, who is the state’s official Covid-19 spokesman made the announcement in a statement on Wednesday.

“Considering that the Covid-19 situation in Sabah is still in an unstable condition and that there were several cluster outbreaks due to social events and gatherings, coupled with the low compliance to standard operating procedures (SOP), the State Government has decided not to allow the operation of Ramadan bazaars, this year,” he said.