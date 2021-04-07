Saifuddin: MySejahtera can be expanded to become super app

KUALA LUMPUR (April 7): The use of the MySejahtera application is capable of being expanded to the e-commerce, education, delivery services sectors, besides functioning as a Super App.

Communications and Multimedia Minister Datuk Saifuddin Abdullah said that if its use was expanded, the application currently used by nearly 25 million Malaysians would be able to provide various services under one platform.

“With this, we at KKMM (Communications and Multimedia Ministry) will continue with efforts to develop not only the telecommunications infrastructure but also double the use of digital technology to realise MyDigital’s aspirations for the benefit of everyone towards the Industrial Revolution 4.0 and common prosperity,” he said in a statement in conjunction with World Health Day today.

He said the MySejahtera had helped the government, especially the Ministry of Health and Ministry of Science, Technology and Innovation (MOSTI) in managing information on infections, monitoring epidemics and registration for vaccine jabs in real time and up to date.

“The COVID-19 pandemic has encouraged the need to adapt to digital methods in healthcare services, whereby the most important and effective initiative is by creating the MySejahtera app,” he said.

Meanwhile, Dr Saifuddin said that World Health Day, which is celebrated on April 7 every year since 1948, is aimed at raising public awareness on global health issues.

He said the theme for this year’s celebration, which is ‘Building a fairer, healthier world’, was aimed at ensuring health services can be enjoyed by everyone. – Bernama