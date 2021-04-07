SDMC: Two new Covid-19 clusters detected in Beluru, Meradong

KUCHING (April 7): Sarawak has reported two new Covid-19 clusters in Beluru and Meradong today, with the active clusters in the state totaling at 42, said the State Disaster Management Committee (SDMC).

The committee in a statement said the two new clusters were named the Jalan Bangunan Kerajaan Cluster in Beluru and the Sungai Kawi Cluster in Meradong, reporting six and 119 new cases respectively.

Aside from the new clusters, 11 out of the 42 active clusters in the state continued to report new Covid-19 cases today.

The clusters that reported new cases were the Jalan Mubibbah Cluster in Betong with three cases, one case from Jalan Tanjung Cluster in Bintulu, one from Jalan Tanjung Kidurong Cluster in Bintulu, one from Jalan Kampung Hilir Cluster in Sibu, eight from Bulatan Aman Cluster in Sibu and five from Jalan Maju Cluster in Sibu

The Taman Vistagro Cluster in Sri Aman reported two new cases, Tembok Sri Aman Cluster in Sri Aman three, Batu Gong Cluster in Serian two, 16 new cases from Kampung Binyu Cluster in Kuching and two from Kampung Baru Hilir Cluster in Samarahan.