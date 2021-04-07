Socso channels over RM1 bln to Sabah people

KOTA KINABALU: The Social Security Organisation (Socso) has channelled more than RM1 billion to Sabahans through economic stimulus packages announced by the government to help employers and employees in this challenging period.

Socso chief executive officer Datuk Seri Dr Mohammed Azman Aziz Mohammed said the allocation was channelled in the form of assistance and financial incentives to employers and employees for the continuity of business operations, retaining existing employees and hiring new employees.

He said that to date, Socso had also distributed RM14.6 billion to employers and employees nationwide through various government initiatives implemented by the agency.

“As of April 2, Socso has placed 46,971 individuals back to employment while employers’ registered number of vacancies stands at 457,753.

“As for Sabah, the number of active workers covered is 280,744 while the number of active employers covered is 33,893 as of April 1,” he said in a statement issued by the Sabah Chief Minister’s Department here on Wednesday.

On Tuesday, Mohammed Azman paid a courtesy call to Sabah Chief Minister Datuk Hajiji Noor at the Sabah State Administrative Centre here and briefed him on the matter. Also present was state Socso director Dr Mohd Ali Hindia.

Hajiji, in the same statement, said the state government appreciated Socso’s role in providing social security for Sabahans for protection against occupational accidents causing disability and deaths, as well as providing job loss allowances, training fee incentives, and mobility and job placement programmes. – Bernama