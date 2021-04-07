Some 1,000 frontliners receive first dose of Covid-19 vaccine

KAPIT: Some 1,000 frontliners from the government and private sector received the first dose of the Covid-19 vaccine here under the first phase of the national immunisation programme.

The vaccination was carried out at the Sri Baleh VIP Guesthouse multipurpose hall from April 3 till yesterday, under the close supervision of Kapit Health Officer Dr Hamidi Mohamad Sharkawi.

All were administered the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine except for 176 who received the Sinovac vaccine.

The recipients comprised personnel from government departments and agencies, pharmacists as well as educators and caregivers from government and private kindergartens and nurseries.