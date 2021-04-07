Warisan takes defector to court

KOTA KINABALU: Warisan has filed a suit against assemblyman Hassan A Gani Pg Amir who defected to Gabungan Rakyat Sabah last month.

The party said in a statement yesterday that the writ of summons and statement of claim was served at Hassan’s home on Wednesday.

The suit is for failing to resign his state assembly seat upon his defection from the party. Warisan seeks a court decision to compel Hassan to honour his pre-signed resignation letter as the Sebatik assemblyman.

In its statement of claim, Warisan said Hassan had breached the trust placed on him by the party and its members.

Warisan also claimed Hassan had intentionally lied when he made the pledge, adding the latter also made no effort to honour it.

In February, Hassan declared himself an independent member of the state assembly and pledged support to the ruling GRS coalition. He has since joined PPBM.

After his defection, Warisan president Datuk Seri Shafie Apdal said Hassan had signed a document of allegiance to Warisan before the state elections in September last year.

Hassan has said the letter was invalid as he had no choice but to swear his allegiance to become a candidate.

Warisan submitted Hassan’s pre-signed resignation letter to Sabah state assembly speaker Kadzim M Yahya in March but Hassan also submitted a statutory declaration to withdraw the letter the same day.

After reviewing both documents, Kadzim rejected the resignation letter and held that Hassan would remain as the assemblyman.