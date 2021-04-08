106 new cases, one more death in Sabah

KOTA KINABALU: New Covid-19 daily cases continued with a three-digit number in Sabah on Thursday when 106 cases were recorded overnight, bringing the total cases to 55,400.

No new cluster was recorded, but the State Health Department recorded one death in Tawau.

Covid-19 spokesperson Datuk Seri Masidi Manjun in his statement said 62 patients were discharged on Thursday, while 566 are still receiving treatment.

“A total of 253 patients are currently being treated in the hospitals and 313 are in PKRCs.

“The number of patients in ICU is 39, with 13 of them being ventilated,” he said.

On the vaccination statistics, Masidi said 1,640 received their First Dose yesterday, bringing the total vaccinated individuals to 46,678 in Sabah.

Meanwhile, 2,986 people received their Second Dose of the Pfizer BioNTech vaccine yesterday, bringing the cummulative total to 37,425.