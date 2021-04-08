Thursday, April 8
BDA cancels Ramadan bazaars in Bintulu

By Yunus Yussop on Sarawak

Muhamad Yakup said the decision to call off Ramadan bazaars in Bintulu was taken in view of the increasing trend of Covid-19 cases in the state, especially in the division. – File photo

BINTULU (April 8): Bintulu Development Authority (BDA) has announced that Ramadan bazaars in the division will be cancelled this year.

BDA general manager Muhamad Yakup Kari said the decision was taken in view of the increasing trend of Covid-19 cases in the state, especially in Bintulu.

“It is our joint responsibility to curb the spread of Covid-19 by adhering to the standard operating procedure and guidelines during the implementation of the conditional movement control order,” he said in a press statement.

He added that BDA encourages online business activities similar to the online bazaar platform utilised by local traders last year.

