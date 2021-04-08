Captured 9-foot-long saltwater croc relocated to Miri Crocodile Farm in Kuala Baram

MIRI (April 8): A nine-foot-long saltwater crocodile that was captured this morning by the Sarawak Forestry Corporation (SFC) at Sungai Raan Bakam riverbank, has been relocated to Benaya Farm or Miri Crocodile Farm in Kuala Baram.

A SFC spokesperson said SFC Miri Regional Office deployed their Swift Wildlife Action Team (SWAT) to the location after receiving a report that a crocodile was sighted at the riverbank on April 6.

“The SWAT team managed to catch a crocodile in the area using a fishing rod around 8am today.

“The male crocodile measuring nine foot and two inches has been sent to Benaya Farm in Kuala Baram,” the spokesperson told The Borneo Post.

The spokesperson said they have obtained a sample of the crocodile for tagging purposes.