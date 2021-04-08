CMCO in Sarawak extended to April 26

KUCHING: The Conditional Movement Control Order (CMCO) in Sarawak has once again been extended for another two weeks, said the State Disaster Management Committee (SDMC).

It said this was in view of the high number of positive cases in Sarawak.

“SDMC has decided to extend the CMCO effective April 13 at 12.01am to April 26 at 11.59pm,” the committee said in a statement.

The committee has been extending the CMCO this year since it was first implemented statewide from Jan 18-31.

The current CMCO has been in effect since March 30 and was supposed to end on April 12.

SDMC said members of the public who wish to make enquiries related to the Covid-19 situation in the state can call its main hotline on 082-443991.

The hotline comes into effect from tomorrow (April 9).