Compounds totalling RM68,500 issued at Sibu café for SOP violations

SIBU (April 8): Compounds totalling RM68,500 were issued at a café here on Wednesday (April 7) for various violations of standard operating procedures (SOPs) under the Conditional Movement Control Order (CMCO).

Sibu police chief ACP Stanley Jonathan Ringgit said the owner was slapped with a compound fine of RM10,000 for operating beyond the permitted time.

A total of 39 others – eight employees and 31 customers aged between 16 and 55 – were each issued an RM1,500 compound.

Stanley said the SOP monitoring team led by Sibu Crime Prevention and Community Safety Division head DSP Ariffin Bahar inspected the café at around 10.45pm.

“During the inspection, a total of 31 customers were still dining at the café at Jalan Adam, which was operating beyond the stipulated time permitted,” he said in a media statement.

Stanley stressed all food outlets are only permitted to operate up till 10pm as stipulated under the CMCO SOP.

He said everyone at the café had committed an offence under Regulation 11 of the Prevention and Control of Infectious Diseases (No. 4) 2021 and also under the Prevention and Control of Infectious Disease Act 1988 (Act 342).