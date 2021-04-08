Consultant to help PWD expedite Pan Borneo Highway

KIMANIS: The Federal Cabinet has agreed to appoint a Project Management Consultant (PMC) to assist the Sabah Public Works Department (PWD) to expedite the completion of the Pan Borneo Highway project.

Senior Works Minister Datuk Seri Fadillah Yusof said the PMC and Sabah PWD will work together to identify the best methods that can be used to expedite the project.

“Thankfully, this matter has been confirmed. God willing, after this, PWD Sabah together with the appointed PMC would be able to look in detail at the best methods available for us to expedite the project,” he told reporters during his visit to the 0.4 work package site of the Pan Borneo Highway stretch from Bongawan to the Benoni intersection, here on Thursday.

He said the termination of the previous Project Delivery Partner (PDP) method has delayed the completion of the project.

“Previously, the (project) was implemented through a PDP. Now the PDP (method) has been cancelled and the (project) was transferred to PWD Sabah – who acted as the project implementor during that time,” said Fadilah.

This prompted the Federal Ministry of Works to re-evaluate the situation as it wanted to ensure that the project could be completed ‘as soon as possible’ – not only to make it easier for road users to move around but also to expand Sabah’s economy.

Fadilah explained that the PMC is tasked to oversee all aspects of the project implementation, from planning, monitoring and ensuring the safety of road users.

“The appointed PMC for the project will ensure that the traffic management programme will run smoothly even as construction works are taking place,” he added.

He added that the PMC will ensure that the roads would be maintained and all warning signs are in place to prevent accident risks.

Also present during the visit was Deputy Chief Minister cum State Works Minister Datuk Seri Bung Moktar Radin.