Covid-19: 1,285 new cases, four fatalities recorded Thursday – Health DG

KUALA LUMPUR (April 8): A total of 1,285 new COVID-19 cases and four deaths were reported in Malaysia today, all involving locals, said Health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah.

He said of this number, 1,268 were local transmissions and 17 were imported cases.

Selangor recorded the highest number of new cases at 374 cases, followed by Sarawak (211) and Penang (162).

Dr Noor Hisham said 1,175 recoveries were recorded today bringing the cumulative total of recovered cases to 340,242.

“Currently, there are 186 cases being treated in the intensive care unit with 81 of them requiring ventilator support, ” he said in a statement on the development of COVID-19 today.

In addition, Dr Noor Hisham said four new clusters were detected – three at workplaces and one in the community.

The workplace clusters are Jalan Taming in Selangor, Parit Raja Industry (Johor) and Perai Tiga Industrial (Penang) while the community cluster is Padang Manggis in Pahang.

“With this latest development the total number of clusters stands at 1,435 with 348 active clusters,” he said, adding that 10 clusters ended today, bringing the total number of clusters ended to 1,087. – Bernama