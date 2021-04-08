Covid-19: 211 new cases, one death in Sarawak today

KUCHING (April 8): Sarawak recorded a Covid-19 fatality and 211 new positive cases today, said the State Disaster Management Committee (SDMC).

It said the latest death case involved an 83-year-old Sarawakian woman who was admitted to Miri Hospital after experiencing symptoms of fever and shortness of breath.

“The victim’s RT-PCR test was detected positive on March 28. Her health condition deteriorated and she passed away on April 7.

“She had a history of comorbidities namely hypertension, diabetes and dyslipidemia,” it said in a statement.

The state’s Covid-19 death toll now stands at 117.

On the new cases, the committee said Bintulu recorded the highest number of cases with 70 followed by Sibu (35), Sarikei (21), Miri (19) and Kuching (15).

“Single-digit cases were registered in Sri Aman (8), Beluru (7), Kapit (6), Meradong (6), Limbang (6), Samarahan (5), Subis (3), Bau (2), Marudi (2), Lubok Antu (1), Julau (1), Serian (1), Mukah (1), Dalat (1), and Tanjung Manis (1).

“The total number of positive cases in the state now stands at 18,707,” it said

It said only 56 individuals out of the 211 new cases had shown signs and symptoms of Covid-19 infection when screenings were conducted.

“There were also 178 cases of individuals who were instructed to be quarantined at quarantine centres,” it said.

In summary, it said today’s cases consisted of 131 cases from screenings of individuals with contact to positive cases; 45 cases which were detected from existing active clusters; 17 cases from symptomatic individual screenings at health facilities and 16 cases from other screening at health facilities.

There were also two import cases of which one individual had returned from United Arab Emirates (Import A) and another who had returned from another state in the country (Import B).

A breakdown of the cases recorded in districts found that 68 of Bintulu’s 70 cases were from screenings of contacts to positives cases while the remaining two were from other screenings.

In Sibu, there were 19 cases which were detected from screenings of contacts to positive cases; 11 from the Bulatan Aman Cluster; four from screenings of symptomatic individuals and one Import A case.

Sarikei’s cases were mainly traced to the Jalan Baji Cluster (16) as well as screenings of symptomatic individuals (3) and screenings of contacts to positive cases (2) while Miri had nine cases detected from screenings of contacts to positive cases; six from screenings of symptomatic individuals; three from the Jalan Kingsway Cluster and one from the Lorong Desa Senadin Cluster.

In Kuching, eight cases were detected from other screenings, three from the Emperoh Jambu Cluster, and two each from screenings of contacts to positive cases and symptomatic individuals.

Sri Aman had six cases linked to the Tembok Sri Aman Cluster and one each from screenings of contacts to positive cases and symptomatic individuals while all of Beluru’s cases were from screenings of contacts to positive cases.

Kapit’s six cases consisted of three detected from screenings of contacts to positive cases and the remaining from other screenings.

In Meradong, three cases were from the Sungai Kawi Cluster while another three were from screenings of contacts to positive cases while Samarahan had four cases from screenings of contacts to positive cases and one from screenings of symptomatic individuals.

All of the positive cases recorded in Limbang, Bau, Mukah, Julau and Lubok Antu were also from screenings of contacts to positive cases.

In Subis, two cases were from screenings of contacts to positive cases and one from other screenings while in Marudi, the district recorded one case linked to the Jalan Kingsway Cluster and one from other screenings.

The sole case in Tanjung Manis was detected from the Jalan Baji Cluster while Serian traced its case from other screenings. Dalat’s case was categorised as an Import B case.

Meanwhile, SDMC said 181 Covid-19 patients had recovered today of which 49 from Sibu Hospital; 34 from Miri Hospital; 31 from Sarawak General Hospital (SGH); 27 from Bintulu Hospital; 19 from the quarantine and low-risk patients treatment centre (PKRC) in Serian; eight from Sarikei Hospital; five from PKRC under Kapit Hospital; five from PKRC under Sri Aman Hospital; two from PKRC under Mukah Hospital; and one from PKRC Betong.

“The total number of recoveries in the state have now increased to 15,268 or 81.62 per cent out of the overall cases,” it said.

It also said that 3,263 patients were still being isolated and treated at hospitals and PKRCs throughout the state, where 684 at Bintulu Hospital and PKRC Bintulu; 651 were being treated at Sibu Hospital and PKRC Sibu; 502 at Miri Hospital and PKRC Miri; 386 at SGH and PKRC Kuching; 293 at Sarikei Hospital and PKRC Sarikei; 278 at Sri Aman Prison PKRC; 192 at Semuja Immigration Depo PKRC in Serian; 93 at PKRC Serian; 56 at Sri Aman Hospital and PKRC Sri Aman; 53 at Kapit Hospital and PKRC Kapit; 36 at Betong Hospital and PKRC Betong; 27 at PKRC Mukah; nine at Limbang Hospital and three at PKRC Lawas.

A total of 252 new person under investigation (PUI) cases were also reported with eight pending lab test results.