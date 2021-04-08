Five new work packages of Sabah Pan Borneo project under tender process

PAPAR: Five new work packages of the Sabah Pan Borneo Highway project are now under the tender process and would be finalised soon, said Senior Minister of Works, Datuk Seri Fadillah Yusof.

He said one of the five packages involved the stretch from Tawau to Semporna, the contract of which had been terminated and the package re-tendered.

“These five new work packages can be completed within 36 months but the duration depends on when the tender period will be finalised or the letter of acceptance given to the contractor.

“With the additional five work packages, there are 16 packages at this stage for the Sabah Pan Borneo Highway project, with 11 of these being implemented and expected to be completed between 2022 and 2023.”

Fadillah said this to reporters after visiting the 0.4 work package site of the highway stretch from Bongawan to the Benoni intersection, near here, on Thursday.

Also present during the visit were Sabah Deputy Chief Minister Datuk Seri Bung Moktar Radin, who is also state Works Minister and its Deputy Minister, Datuk Limus Jury.

The 1,236km-long Sabah Pan Borneo Highway project involves three phases of construction and 35 work packages.

The first phase of the project involves the Sindumin-Kota Kianabalu-Kudat-Ranau-Batu 32 Sandakan-Tawau stretch of 706km, second phase (Tamparuli-Ranau for 98km) and third phase (Tawau-Kalabakan-Keningau-Kimanis) for 432km.

Fadillah said 11 work packages of the Sabah Pan Borneo Highway project were already at 49 per cent completion until March this year.

“To improve the existing conventional method (of the project implementation), the appointment of a project management consultant, independent consultant engineer and an information and communications technology (ICT) system consultant will be finalised soon.

“This is to ensure smooth implementation of the Sabah Pan Borneo Highway project,” he added.