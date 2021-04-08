Indonesian national arrested for suspected murder

SIBU (April 8): Police have arrested an Indonesian national, 31, to facilitate investigation into a murder at a farmhouse in Judan, Mukah early yesterday morning.

Mukah police chief DSP Jimmy Panyau said police also seized an 80cm-long machete from the suspect, believed to be the murder weapon.

“Initial police investigation revealed that all the workers had left their quarters to go to work about 5.40am and had assembled in front of the plantation office with the exception of the suspect and his victim identified as Mukhlis, 32, from Ntonggu, Indonesia,” he said in a media statement.

He said the suspect came out of a room about 6am and picked a machete from a truck parked nearby.

“When the suspect returned to his room, he saw Mukhlis sitting at the staircase of Room No.32. A quarrel ensued after Mukhlis accused the suspect of practising black magic.”

Jimmy said the suspect denied having practised black magic but Mukhlis insisted he did, and this angered the suspect.

“When Mukhlis went into the room, the suspect followed him, and slashed him on the back until he collapsed in the living room,” he added.

He said the suspect then left the room through the back door and hid in a farm.

Jimmy said the victim and the suspect were the only persons at the scene.

Mukhlis’ remains have been sent to Mukah Hospital for a post mortem.

Jimmy said the case would be investigated under Section 302 of the Penal Code for murder, and the suspect to brought to the Mukah Magistrate’s Court for remand application to enable further investigation.