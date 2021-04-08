Keep up with new technology to stay relevant, local contractors told

BINTANGOR (April 8): Contactors have to make sure they are up-to-date on the latest technology if they wish to remain relevant in a fast-changing environment, said Construction Industry Development Board (CIDB) chairman Yusuf Abdul Wahab.

He said by enriching themselves with new technology, contractors can enhance their capability and efficiency especially in meeting work specifications, quality and deadlines.

“In this respect, it is vital for contractors to upskill themselves in tandem with advancement of technology.

“One area which I encourage local contractors to explore and exploit is the Industrialised Building System (IBS) which had been proven to be time-saving and cost effective without compromising the quality,” said Yusuf, who is also Tanjong Manis MP.

He said this during a CIDB programme with local contractors at Dewan Dayang Bai, here on Tuesday.

He also advised contractors to strictly observe safety measures to prevent workplace accidents.

At the end of the programme, Yusuf disbursed food aid under the government’s Prihatin programme, to villages and longhouses in Bintangor which is under his parliamentary constituency.

He also presented a minor rural project grant of RM2,000 to Bintangor Football Referee Association.

Among those present at the function were CIDB state director Mohd Noor Abdul Rahman and CIDB Sibu branch manager Chuang Kuang Hong.