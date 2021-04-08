Kokol Hobbiton Forest offers taste of England

KOTA KINABALU: Kokol Hobbiton Forest in Manggatal, is a must-visit destination for fans of extreme activities and natural beauty lovers.

Various activities can be done there such as fishing, camping, bathing, picnicking and crossing the forest including the waterfall area, making it a family-friendly recreation centre.

The private recreation centre was pioneered by a lecturer from the Faculty of Science and Natural Resources, Universiti Malaysia Sabah, Associate Professor Dr Justin Sentian who has also conducted research on temperature and climate change in Antarctica.

Growing up in Kampung Bundu Tuhan, Kundasang made Dr Justin a tough person, who loves challenges and always appreciates time.

“During the Movement Control Order (MCO) which started on March 18 last year, I spent all day in the forest area around the house and made my own path to Kokol Hobbiton Forest using heavy machinery.

“The demands of work as an academician often requires me to travel to many places to attend various conferences and conduct scientific studies for the opening of this recreation centre.

“For Kokol Forest Cottage, the decoration and building ideas for each corner of the house are made by myself by taking inspiration from English tastes and ideas of fellow architects,” said Dr Justin who once lived for three years in Lancaster, England.

Meanwhile, a legal practitioner, Junariah Datu Derin, 43, explained Kokol Hobbiton Forest presents a special view along the climbing route where visitors will continue down the upper reaches of the river and the waterfall area.

“The climbing route which seems to have not been traversed by visitors is very challenging.

“The forest environment and waterfalls along the way add to the cool atmosphere even in the afternoon and it makes Kokol Hobbiton Forest very worthwhile to visit.

“What’s more, there isn’t the slightest bit of rubbish and this is very natural,” said Junariah, a member of the Nemophotolist group of hill climbers around Kota Kinabalu City who was also the first group to explore the Kokol Hobbiton Forest hilly route last February.

The challenge of crossing the jungle and waterfalls at the Hobbiton Forest is quite extreme, you have to be careful with the slippery rocks.

For Junariah, who hails from Kampung Kota Peladok, Kota Belud, the inspiration of the English atmosphere can be felt in the flower garden area around Justin’s residence early in the morning.

According to the wife of Dr Justin, Marcela G. Ambrose, they have two experienced guides who are her former students at SMK Bandaraya Kota Kinabalu.

“Currently, we are building a greenhouse for flowers to be sold and marketed to the public.

“We hope that Kokol Hobbiton Forest can open more employment and business opportunities for the surrounding residents,” said Marcela who has worked as an educator for more than ten years.