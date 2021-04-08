Lo denies Abdul Aziz’s claim MPP ignored complaint on landslide at Kpg Semeba

KUCHING (April 8): Padawan Municipal Council chairman Lo Khere Chiang has taken DAP Batu Kitang branch chairman Abdul Aziz Isa to task for claiming that the council has ignored public complaints particularly on the landslide issue at Kampung Semeba for a whole month after the incident.

Lo, who is Batu Kitang assemblyman, said Abdul Aziz’s claim was baseless and completely untrue, adding that the latter should check his facts properly before launching yet another “unproved, unfounded and scurrilous attack” against MPP.

He explained that when MPP received a complaint on the landslide at Lorong 4 of Kampung Semeba, MPP sent its service squad and they carried out immediate action by placing plastic canvas to cover the eroded area as a temporary measure to prevent further landslides in the area.

“More permanent measures in the form of a black stone wall to protect the existing vital kampung Semeba public access at Lorong 4 and which was subsequently scheduled and construction is due to commence even as we speak,” he said in statement in response to Abdul Aziz’s recent allegation on social media that the MPP was slow in its response to public complaints.

Therefore, Lo said it was utterly unconscionable of Abdul Aziz to falsely accuse MPP of not doing anything about the issue for an entire month after the landslide.

He believed Abdul Aziz would know the facts if he had just taken the time to make a polite call to ask him about the issue.

Meanwhile, Lo assured the public that MPP always give priority to resolve issues which affect the livelihood of the people living in and around the surrounding areas.