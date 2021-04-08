Man arrested in connection with stolen forklift

KUCHING (April 8): Police yesterday arrested a male in his 60s for allegedly being the mastermind in the theft of a forklift belonging to an engineering company in Bintawa here.

Kuching district police acting chief Supt Merbin Lisa who confirmed the arrest, said the suspect was picked up by police at his house in Bintawa.

“The forklift was only found to be missing on the morning of April 5 which led to a police report by the company,” said Merbin in a statement today.

He added that police then conducted their investigations and managed to locate the forklift at a scrapyard in Pending around 1.30pm yesterday.

The police managed to track down the suspect to his house based on the information obtained from the scrapyard.

“Prior to his (suspect) arrest, police also found four set of tyres which are believed to be the stolen forklift’s at the house,” said Merbin.

During interrogation, the suspect told police that he paid a crane service to lift the forklift onto a lorry for transportation to the scrapyard.

The case is being investigated under Section 379A of the Penal Code for theft of a motor vehicle or any component part of a motor vehicle.

Meanwhile, Merbin said the police are also on the look out for the suspect’s accomplice.

He also advised the people to keep their properties and belongings safe.

Failing to do so, he said, will invite unwanted incidents to occur such as theft of loss of their belongings.