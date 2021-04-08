No Ramadan Bazaar in Samarahan this year, says MPKS chairman

KUCHING (April 8): There will be no Ramadan Bazaar in Samarahan this year due to the current Covid-19 pandemic, said Kota Samarahan Municipal Council (MPKS) Chairman Dato Peter Minos.

“MPKS has now decided that there will be no ‘Pasar Ramadan’ in Samarahan this year and that the two (bazaars) approved (earlier) are now withdrawn,” he said in a press statement today.

He said MPKS had withdrawn these two Ramadan Bazaar approvals after being advised by the divisional Sarawak Disaster Management Committee (SDMC).

“We all love ‘Pasar Ramadan’ but the Covid-19 situation does not allow it. The health and safety of our people takes the very top priority. If we allow their operation, there is no way we can effectively monitor and enforce the anti- Covid-19 SOPs, ‘Pasar Ramadan’ being always very popular and attracting huge crowds,” he said.

MPKS also takes cognizance of what other councils had decided and done on the matter, he stressed.

“And so let us, each n everyone one of us, fully support the government in fighting the invisible but deadly virus in whatever way we can. Until and unless Covid-19 is dead and gone, the fight against it continues, earnestly and relentlessly,” he said.

Kuching North City Commission (DBKU) and Kuching South City Council (MBKS) had earlier on notified the public that there would not be any Ramadan Bazaar in their area of jurisdiction.