No reports received on leaked audio recording so far, says Saifuddin

ARAU (April 8): The audio recording of a conversation purportedly between UMNO president and his PKR counterpart Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim would be investigated only if a report on it is lodged.

Communications and Multimedia Minister Datuk Saifuddin Abdullah said both the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) and CyberSecurity Malaysia have yet to receive any report on the matter.

“We will wait and if there are reports lodged, such cases will be investigated by CyberSecurity (Malaysia), and so far there have been no reports received by us… not that easy (to act against those who spread content), if there are reports we will investigate,” he told reporters before being granted an audience with the Raja of Perlis Tuanku Syed Sirajuddin Putra Jamalullail at Istana Arau here today.

Saifuddin was asked to comment on an audio recording of a conversation between two individuals with voices resembling Ahmad Zahid and Anwar, which allegedly took place after the UMNO General Assembly.

The recording has gone viral on social media.

On his audience with the Raja of Perlis, Saifuddin said Internet connectivity and the development of the digital economy were among the topics discussed with Tuanku Syed Sirajuddin.

“Tuanku Raja Perlis was very interested not only in connectivity but also in Perlis’ progress in terms of the digital economy,” he said. – Bernama