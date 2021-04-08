Probe on video of DCM not wearing face mask completed – CP

KUCHING (April 8): The police have completed their investigation on a viralled video showing Deputy Chief Minister Datuk Amar Awang Tengah Ali Hasan walking without a face mask during his recent visit to Matu.

Sarawak Police Commissioner Datuk Aidi Ismail said an investigation paper under Section 21A of the Prevention and Control of Infectious Diseases Act 1988 has been submitted to the Sarawak Director of Prosecution.

“We (police) have actually taken action on the issue,” said Aidi in a statement today.

He also said the people should be more careful when commenting on social media platforms as it could cause a misunderstanding.

For the freshest news join Borneo Post Online’s Telegram Channel.

Meanwhile, Awang Tengah earlier today clarified that prior to when the video was taken, he had been wearing a face mask but had taken it off while getting a drink at a stall.

“I have been contacted by the police on my failure to adhere to the standard operating procedures for not wearing a face mask while in public places – visiting some stalls that were open in conjunction with my visit. The police have contacted me and I will be issued a compound for that.

“The stalls usually operate on weekends. I went to the stall and bought some food and drinks and took off my face mask, while having my food. But it was my mistake, I was in a hurry to leave Matu and I did not realise that I was not wearing my face mask,” he said today when asked about the video.