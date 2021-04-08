Rhinos take on Penang Sunday

KOTA KINABALU: Sabah FC will get two extra days to prepare for their up coming Super League tie against Penang FC.

The match, which was originally scheduled for Thursday night at the Bandaraya Stadium, has been postponed to April 11, according to the updated fixtures released by Malaysian Football League (MFL).

The updated league fixtures will also see Sabah FC to have one extra game to be played in the month of April.

After the Penang FC game, the Rhinos will take on basement team UiTM FC at the Likas Stadium on April 17 and followed by Selangor FC at the MBPJ Stadium on April 23.

Sabah FC’s two other fixtures in April were against KL City FC which ended on a scorelesss draw on April 3 and against Johor Darul Ta’zim (JDT) which they lost 1-4 on April 6.

After completing seven round of matches, Sabah are 10th in the 12-team standing on five points. They registered one win, two draws and four losses.

The Rhinos’ Sunday’s opponents, Penang FC, are currently third on 14 points while Kedah Darul Aman FC are second on 16 points.

JDT are unbeaten since the start of the season and they lead on 17 points with five wins and two draws.

Meanwhile in PENANG, only 2,000 fans or 10 per cent of the total capacity of 20,000 of the City Stadium will be allowed to watch Penang FC’s Super League match against Sabah FC on Sunday.

Penang Youth and Sports Committee chairman Soon Lip Chee also advised spectators attending the match to comply with the stipulated standard operating procedures (SOPs).

Among them are that spectators are required to bring along their identity cards for the purpose of scanning their tickets for entry into the stadium; tickets can only be bought online; each spectator can only purchase a maximum of two tickets; and the tickets are not transferable.

He also said that online ticket sales, which began at 9.30 am on Wednesday, would be closed at 3 pm on Sunday so as to avoid any public gathering and that spectators would be allowed to enter the stadium from 6 pm.