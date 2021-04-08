SDMC: Two new clusters detected in Sarawak today

KUCHING (April 8): Two new Covid-19 clusters, dubbed the Jalan Kapitan Cluster in Marudi and Disso Cluster in Saratok, were declared by the State Health Department today.

According to the State Disaster Management Committee (SDMC), the Jalan Kapitan Cluster has a total of 20 positive cases, while the Disso Cluster has a total of 21 positive cases. Both clusters recorded one new case each today.

“A total of 182 individuals were screened for the Jalan Kapitan Cluster with 136 testing negative while another 26 still awaiting test results,” said SDMC in a statement today.

“For the Disso Cluster, a total of 208 individuals were screened with 184 testing negative while another three still awaiting test results.”

Aside from the new clusters, seven out of the 44 active clusters in the state continued to report new Covid-19 cases today.

The clusters that reported new cases included Emperoh Jambu Cluster in Kuching with three cases, one from Lorong Desa Senadin in Miri, four from the Jalan Kingsway Cluster in Miri, 11 from Bulatan Aman Cluster in Sibu, 17 from Jalan Baji Cluster in Sarikei, six from Tembok Sri Aman Cluster in Sri Aman, and three from Sungai Kawi Cluster in Meradong.

Meanwhile, 12 districts remained red zone, Sri Aman, Sarikei, Beluru, Samarahan, Serian, Julau, Meradong, Kuching, Kapit, Bintulu, Miri and Sibu. These districts recorded a total of 2,841 local infections in the past 14 days.

Four orange zones were Saratok, Sebauh, Marudi and Kanowit, while 19 districts were yellow zone with a total of 105 and 159 total local infections respectively in the past two weeks.

The yellow zones were Dalat, Daro, Asajaya, Lawas, Bukit Mabong, Belaga, Betong, Lubok Antu, Tatau, Tanjung Manis, Song, Matu, Pakan, Subis, Tebedu, Bau, Mukah, Selangau and Limbang.

The districts that remained as green zone or without locally transmitted cases for the past 14 days were Telang Usan, Lundu, Pusa, Simunjan and Kabong.

The Health Ministry categorises a district with no Covid-19 cases as a green zone, and over a two-week period, with one to 20 local transmission cases as yellow, 21 to 40 as orange and 41 and more as red.