Swimming pool among major projects approved for Meradong – Ding

BINTANGOR (April 8): The state government has approved a sum of RM8.5 million for the construction of a swimming pool in Meradong, its assemblyman Datuk Ding Kuong Hiing said.

He said the facility is one of the major projects set to be implemented in the constituency, with another being phase two of the alignment of Jalan Kelupu for which an allocation of RM10 million has also been approved.

“I want the implementing agencies to closely monitor the progress of these projects and push the contractors to take advantage of the current fine weather to ensure completion within the specified period,” he said.

He said this after attending a briefing by representatives of the implementing agencies on the progress of the swimming pool project, at Meradong Community Hall on Tuesday.

Public Works Department (JKR) Sarikei divisional engineer Toh Chee Leong delivered the briefing and later accompanied Ding to the sites of the two projects.

Others in attendance were Meradong district officer Badjuri Bidin, Augustine Ling from the Land and Survey Office, and Kristy Ngu from Meradong/Julau District Council.

Ding and his entourage later made their way to Sungai Tulai to look into the plight of two families whose houses had been affected by the upgrading works on Jalan Sungai Tulai.