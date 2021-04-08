Use technology wisely, Snowdan tells youth

KUCHING (April 8): Youths in Sarawak are urged to use technology wisely to enable them to become masters of technology and not slaves of technologies.

Assistant Minister of Youth and Sports Datuk Snowdan Lawan said technology is something powerful and whoever controls information is capable of controlling the world.

“Youth therefore should move closer to current developments that are more structured, focused and centered on national values.

“Use technology wisely because preparation of information technology knowledge in triggering various man-made ideas and intelligence can improve the quality of our life,” he said at the opening of a Youth Summit at the Dewan Bahasa dan Pustaka hall, yesterday.

He added that a recent news report on the success of two university students from Sarawak who were named the best students at Universiti Kebangsaan Malaysia (UKM) showed youth in Sarawak had qualities.

“Congratulations to Ayuna Yusoff and Claudya Luncha Julin on their success and in receiving the Royal Education Award and the Tun Abdul Razak Award at the 48th UKM Convocation recently.

Meanwhile, Dewan Bahasa dan Pustaka Sarawak director Abang Haliman Abang Julai said the one-day second Youth Summit yesterday touched on the scope of the Industrial Revolution 4.0 which is based on AI and the Internet of Things (IOT) as the basis of discussion and debate material.

“Through this meeting, a resolution will be produced that can be documented and appropriate action taken by various parties to realise the hopes and goals of nation-building.

“In the increasingly challenging era of Revolution 4.0, the youth do not want to be in just dialogue sessions, they want to be in the decision-making process in the country,” he said.

The 2021 youth summit is an extension of the excellent response from youth at the 2019 Youth Summit programme held on Oct 10.

Yesterday’s programme was organised by the Promotion and Multimedia Unit, DBP Sarawak and Tabung Ekonomi Gagasan Anak Sarawak (Tegas) in collaboration with the state Ministry of Youth and Sports and Youth and Sports Department.