139 new cases, one more death in Sabah

KOTA KINABALU: New Covid-19 cases in Sabah continue to rise with 139 recorded on Friday, two new clusters in Sandakan and Enhanced Movement Control Order (EMCO) to be imposed in four localities.

One death was recorded in Semporna.

As of Friday, the total number of cases in Sabah was 55,539.

Covid-19 spokesperson Datuk Seri Masidi Manjun said one of the clusters in Sandakan originated from a birthday party in Flat Sim Sim.

“EMCO will be enforced at Kampung Gayang in Tuaran, as well as three localities in Sandakan, namely the Industrial Training Institute (ILP), Taman Permata and Taman Seri Labuk.

“To date, five positive cases were reported in Kampung Gayang, after the screening of 38 individuals.

“The Health Ministry has done 88 screenings in ILP with seven positive results, nine screenings in Taman Permata with five positive and six screenings in Taman Seri Labuk with five positive results.

“The ministry has confirmed that there was a sharp increase in these three localities within a week, with high infectivity rate,” he said in a statement on Friday.

He said the implementation of EMCO is to prevent the spread of infection, as well as to enable the ministry to carry out targeted screening on the residents,” he said.

According to the statement, 52 patients were discharged while 632 are still receiving treatments with 285 in hospitals and 347 in PKRCs.