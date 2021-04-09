4 Covid-19 clusters in Sibu still active – Dr Chin

SIBU (April 9): Four out of the 10 Covid-19 clusters here are still active with new cases recorded, said Sarawak Health director Dr Chin Zin Hing.

He revealed that the four clusters are Jalan Sanyan with cumulative cases of 146, Kampung Hilir (58), Bulatan Aman (113), and Jalan Maju (39).

“There are 10 clusters (in Sibu) since the (emergence of Covid-19) pandemic. Four clusters (are) still active with new cases.

“Bulatan Aman Cluster is actively involved in new cases,” Dr Chin told The Borneo Post when contacted yesterday.

He was asked on the number of Covid-19 clusters in Sibu presently and the cumulative number of cases from these clusters.

Elaborating, he said a total of 562 samples were taken from the night market and Ramadan bazaar traders during the swab tests at Dataran Tun Tuanku Bujang phase 1 here Wednesday.

“The results are not yet out,” he added.

On Tuesday, Sibu Municipal Council (SMC) Market and Petty Traders Standing Committee chairman councillor Albert Tiang had said all night market traders and those operating stalls at Ramadan bazaars would need to undergo a PCR swab test on Apr 7, as part of the stringent requirements to fight Covid-19 and to give customers peace of mind.

Meanwhile, on Wednesday, the State Disaster Management Committee (SDMC said Sarawak recorded two deaths and 332 new Covid-19 positive cases.

It had said the latest fatalities were recorded in Sibu, bringing the state’s Covid-19 death toll to 116.