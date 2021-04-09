593 personnel from Sabah Fire Dept have taken first Covid jab

KOTA KINABALU: Some 593 officers and personnel from the Fire and Rescue Department have taken their first Covid-19 vaccination and are currently waiting for their second shot, expected by early next month.

Sabah Fire and Rescue Department director Kamarulzaman Malik Abdullah said the department has registered 863 officers and personnel, who are all front-liners, to get the Covid-19 vaccination and currently 593 have taken their first shot.

“They (593 officers and personnel) will take their second shot in the second phase which is expected early May.

“Hopefully all officers and personnel will complete their Covid-19 vaccination by this year,” he said.

Kamarulzaman added that the 593 officers and personnel are either involved in fire operations, rescue operations, public sanitation or moving Patients Under Investigation (PUI) and Persons Under Surveillance (PUS) for Covid-19.

“Although most of my officers and personnel have taken their vaccination, we continue to comply with the Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) for Covid-19 that have been set by the Health Ministry at all fire and rescue stations in the state,” he said on Friday.

Kamarulzaman said this during the working visit by Malaysian Fire and Rescue Deputy Director General (Development) Datuk Soiman Jahid at the Sabah Fire and Rescue Services Headquarters in Lintas, here on Friday.

Also present was Sabah Fire and Rescue Department assistant director Zuraidah Latip.