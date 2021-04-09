Commuters entering Bintulu will have their negative Covid-19 test results valid for 14 days

KUCHING (Apr 9): Those wanting to enter or transit through Bintulu district will have their negative Covid-19 test results valid for 14 days , said Deputy Chief Minister Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah Embas.

The State Disaster Management Committee (SDMC) chairman said that this was one of the fine-tuned adjustments made by the Bintulu Division Disaster Management Committee (BDDMC) on the standard operating procedures for entry into the district, following feedback from the public.

“They (BDDMC) are adjusting some of the SOP. For example, lorry drivers must have their Covid-19 test results return negative for 14 days if they want to transit through Bintulu.

“They are adjusting following the issue raised by the public,” Uggah said during a press conference today.

On March 31, Bintulu Division Disaster Management Committee (BDDMC) chairman Jack Aman Luat announced the Bintulu inter-division entry SOP, that anyone entering Bintulu during the period must test negative for Covid-19 three days prior to arrival, with swab test results required as supporting document along with a police permit to enter Bintulu.

He said failure to do so would result in the police denying entry unless they are willing to pay for swab tests and two weeks of quarantine.

Uggah said despite the SOP and policy being very strict, it had shown its effectiveness today after several cases were detected from Sibu after those who wanted to get tested to enter Bintulu ended up testing positive for Covid-19.

“They also try to do their best to protect Bintulu. Today Bintulu recorded 112 new cases, very high. So I hope the public will understand why this needs to be done.

“And I understand that some of the cases were positive from Sibu, of people who applied to go to Bintulu. So this shows that the SOP and policy is showing its effectiveness although (it is) a bit tight,” said Uggah.

Meanwhile, Uggah reminded Sarawakians and those in the state to be vigilant and observe the SOP at all times, following the state recording its highest number of new cases at 555 today – also the highest in the country.

“With the number of cases reported today are the highest recorded, consider this a warning to us. As long as we do not comply with the SOP, the number of cases in Sarawak will continue to increase.

“This will have huge implications for the ‘rakyat’ as they could not go back to living life as usual. Again I would like to remind the public to comply with the SOP, don’t neglect wearing face masks and always observe social distancing,” he said.