Cops arrest four men in stairwell after one found in possession of drugs

KUCHING (April 9): Four male suspects were arrested by the police when one of them was found to be in possession of drugs in a stairwell at MJC Batu Kawah here around 4.30pm on Wednesday (April 7).

Padawan police deputy chief DSP Lim Jaw Shyong, who confirmed the arrests, said the suspects also tested positive for methamphetamine during a drug test.

“During the raid, one of the suspect was found to be holding a candy container, which contained two packets of drugs,” Lim said in a statement today.

(For the freshest news, subscribe to our Telegram channel)

He said the suspects, aged between 28 and 43, are currently under remand until April 12 to assist with the investigation under Section 39A(1) and Section 15(1)(a) of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952.

He revealed the seized drugs, believed to be methamphetamine, weighed 5.23 grams and were estimated to be worth RM450.

“During interrogation, the suspect who was found with the drugs told police that he bought the drugs via online banking from a seller called ‘Boss’. He also admitted that he has been involved in drugs since 2016,” said Lim.

Three of the suspects have past police records for drug-related activities.

Lim added that they are currently trying to identify the drug suppliers.